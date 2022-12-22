 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man allegedly steals from Aviation Mall store and then displays a knife

QUEENSBURY — A North Greenbush man accused of shoplifting at Aviation Mall on Wednesday allegedly threatened a bystander with a knife as he was fleeing.

At 9:16 p.m. on Wednesday night, state police responded to a shoplifting complaint at the Dick’s Sporting Goods.

According to police, Adam L. Cummings, 27, stole more than $1,000 worth of merchandise from the store.

When a good Samaritan attempted to stop Cummings, he brandished a knife and menaced the man with it, a police statement said.  

Cummings was located a short distance away and arrested. Two knives were seized and all the stolen property was recovered.

He was charged with felony fourth-degree grand larceny and misdemeanor second-degree menacing. 

After being processed at the Queensbury state police station, he was sent to the Warren County Jail to await arraignment. He has since been released.

