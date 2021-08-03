Man admits to making threats against family

FORT EDWARD — A Fort Edward man is expected to be sentenced to up to 3 years in prison after admitting to making threats against his family.

Lawrence Wolfe III, 33, was arrested last year after police said he made posts on Facebook, threatening to kill his father and stepmother. His mother reported the messages to police, court documents showed.

Wolfe was upset that his father would not let him live in the house.

Wolfe has a history of violating no-contact orders with his family, court records showed.

He was sentenced in 2016 to 2 to 4 years in prison after being convicted of felony aggravated family offense. He was released in November 2018.

Wolfe pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on July 16 to aggravated family offense. He is expected to receive 1 1/3 to 3 years in prison when sentenced on Aug. 10.

