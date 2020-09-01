 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man admits to damaging bench at Warren County municipal campus
0 comments

Man admits to damaging bench at Warren County municipal campus

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man has admitted to breaking a decorative bench in front of the Warren County Municipal Center.

Justin Dunning, 28, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony third-degree criminal mischief for the incident on Feb. 2 of this year. Dunning had been released from police custody after being processed for a driving while intoxicated arrest when he broke the granite bench into three pieces.

The bench was put in front of the center to honor a former county employee. It cost more than $250 to repair.

Dunning was placed on interim probation for a year and is due to be sentenced in August 2021. 

Justin Dunning

Dunning

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News