Man admits to damaging bench at Warren County municipal campus

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man has admitted to breaking a decorative bench in front of the Warren County Municipal Center.

Justin Dunning, 28, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony third-degree criminal mischief for the incident on Feb. 2 of this year. Dunning had been released from police custody after being processed for a driving while intoxicated arrest when he broke the granite bench into three pieces.

The bench was put in front of the center to honor a former county employee. It cost more than $250 to repair.

Dunning was placed on interim probation for a year and is due to be sentenced in August 2021.

