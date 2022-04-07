Man admits to child sexual abuse

A former Stillwater man has admitted to a child sexual abuse charge.

Michael W. Siddon, 53, was arrested on Sept. 22 after police said he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person younger than 17 years old.

The incidents took place in the village of Stillwater from November 2020 through June 2021, according to a press release from the court.

Police did not state his relationship to the victim. At the time of his arrest, Siddon was from Stillwater. Authorities have not disclosed his current address to protect the victim’s privacy.

Siddon pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony first-degree criminal sex act. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.

