 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man admits to child sexual abuse

  • 0
Michael W. Siddon

Siddon

 Provided photo

A former Stillwater man has admitted to a child sexual abuse charge.

Michael W. Siddon, 53, was arrested on Sept. 22 after police said he engaged in oral sexual conduct with a person younger than 17 years old.

The incidents took place in the village of Stillwater from November 2020 through June 2021, according to a press release from the court.

Police did not state his relationship to the victim. At the time of his arrest, Siddon was from Stillwater. Authorities have not disclosed his current address to protect the victim’s privacy.

Siddon pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Thursday to felony first-degree criminal sex act. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 9.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Drone video shows destruction in Kyiv region following Russian occupation

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News