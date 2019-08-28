QUEENSBURY — A Warren County jury on Wednesday acquitted a Warrensburg man on charges that he sexually abused a girl younger than age 11 on multiple occasions.
Paul R. Watkins, 49, was found not guilty in Warren County Court on a felony charge of criminal sexual conduct against a child and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child for the incidents, which occurred between 2016 and the fall of 2018. A relative of the girl had learned about the allegations and called Child Protective Services.
Watkin’s attorney, Marc Zuckerman, had told the jury that that the physical contact his client had with the victim’s private parts was innocent and not done for sexual gratification. Watkins admitted to police that he had “sexual thoughts" about the girl while she was on his lap, but Zuckerman argued that a person cannot be prosecuted for their thoughts. Zuckerman also insisted that the charges stemmed from a dispute Watkins had with a relative of the child.
Zuckerman said Wednesday that he was pleased with the verdict.
“I think the jury did the right thing,” he said, declining to comment further.
Watkins had faced up to 7 years in prison if he had been convicted on the felony count.
Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone did not return a message seeking comment.
