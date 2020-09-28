Man acquitted in fake $100 bills case

FORT EDWARD — A man arrested last October for allegedly using fake $100 bills to pay a court fine has been acquitted on all charges.

Michael R. Zakrzrewski, of Watervliet, had been charged with two felony counts of first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and single counts of first-degree perjury, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing and misdemeanor making a false written statement.

The charges followed an investigation by Fort Edward Police and the U.S. Secret Service that Zakrzrewski allegedly used two counterfeit bills to pay a fine in a misdemeanor criminal contempt conviction. He also had been accused of lying to the grand jury that he had obtained the fake bills at a convenience store earlier in the day, when video surveillance showed that was not accurate.

Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said a jury came back with a not guilty verdict after about three days of deliberations.

