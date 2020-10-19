Man accused of violating protection order

MILTON — Police arrested a Glens Falls man on Friday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Daryl R. Belanger, 50, is accused of being in the victim’s residence asleep on the couch. The victim had a stay-away order of protection against Belanger.

Belanger was located in the house and arrested.

He was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt. Belanger has a previous conviction in 2019 for violating an order of protection.

He was arraigned in Milton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash or $10,000 bond. Belanger is due back in court on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m.