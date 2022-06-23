Man accused of violating protection order

CORINTH — A Corinth man has been arrested for allegedly violating an order of protection.

At about 2 p.m. on June 18, state police responded to a report of a man lying in the roadway on Palmer Avenue in the village of Corinth.

Troopers located James B. Foster, 59, who appeared highly intoxicated. Foster told police that he had been locked out of the home he shared with his significant other.

Foster was in violation of an order of protection against that person.

Troopers later located that person in her nearby apartment. Foster was also in the apartment at that time and a verbal argument between the two was overheard by troopers, police said.

Foster was charged with felony criminal contempt because he has a previous conviction within the last five years.

He was arraigned in Corinth Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

