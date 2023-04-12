WILTON — A Queens man was arrested in Wilton on Tuesday on charges that he allegedly forcible touched another person.
On April 6, at 10:45 p.m., New York State Police said they received a complaint of unwanted sexual contact. According to police, they determined while on a mass transit bus in Wilton earlier that day, Rajesh Kumar, 33, of Queens, reportedly had forcible unwanted sexual contact with the victim.
Kumar was charged with felony first-degree sexual abuse.
He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and taken to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash or a $20,000 bond.
