Man accused of taking son from Clifton Park faces felony counts of kidnapping, burglary

The female victim barricaded herself and the child in an upstairs bedroom, but Oliveira broke the door and chased the female with a hammer. She then jumped out of a second-floor window, suffering an injury to her ankle and was able to hide in a vacant apartment until police arrived. The 6-year-old child was not harmed, and Oliveira left the scene.

Oliveira then drove to Tallow Wood Drive in the Town of Clifton Park and forced his way into a relative’s residence where his 9-year-old son, Gustavo Oliveira, was staying and forcefully removed him.

The pair was found in Albany in the area of Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street at about 9 p.m. after community members recognized them from the Amber Alert and called police.

Albany resident Robin Fantroy told NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s newsgathering partner, that she and her sister went outside and spotted the father and son. They grabbed the boy and brought him in her house and called 911.

“My fiancée and my neighbor upstairs chased the father all the way to Livingston Avenue until the police came,” Fantroy said.

Nivaldo Oliveira was hiding in the bushes, according to Fantroy. Her fiancé and neighbor stayed with him until police came.