Man accused of taking son from Clifton Park faces felony counts of kidnapping, burglary

CLIFTON PARK — The man accused of taking his 9-year-old son from Clifton Park on Friday morning has been charged with kidnapping, burglary and other offenses.
Nivaldo Oliveira was charged with felony counts of second-degree kidnapping, first-degree and second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and criminal contempt-violating an order of protection.
He also faces misdemeanors of second-degree menacing, criminal mischief, criminal mischief-preventing an emergency call, petit larceny, criminal possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the State Police public information website.
Oliveira, 41, allegedly took Gustavo Oliveira from his house on Tallow Wood Drive in Clifton Park at about 1 a.m. on Friday. State Police issued an Amber Alert for the boy, which prompted an all-day search.
State Police said the incident began early Friday morning when troopers responded to a disturbance at the Twin Lakes Apartments in Halfmoon. Upon arrival, police found a woman who had taken refuge in a vacant apartment near her residence following a domestic dispute, according to a news release.
Investigation at the scene determined that the female and a 6-year-old child had been at their home when Nivaldo Oliveira allegedly forced his way into the residence by breaking a downstairs window.
The female victim barricaded herself and the child in an upstairs bedroom, but Oliveira broke the door and chased the female with a hammer. She then jumped out of a second-floor window, suffering an injury to her ankle and was able to hide in a vacant apartment until police arrived. The 6-year-old child was not harmed, and Oliveira left the scene.
Oliveira then drove to Tallow Wood Drive in the Town of Clifton Park and forced his way into a relative’s residence where his 9-year-old son, Gustavo Oliveira, was staying and forcefully removed him.
The pair was found in Albany in the area of Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street at about 9 p.m. after community members recognized them from the Amber Alert and called police.
Albany resident Robin Fantroy told NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s newsgathering partner, that she and her sister went outside and spotted the father and son. They grabbed the boy and brought him in her house and called 911.
“My fiancée and my neighbor upstairs chased the father all the way to Livingston Avenue until the police came,” Fantroy said.
Nivaldo Oliveira was hiding in the bushes, according to Fantroy. Her fiancé and neighbor stayed with him until police came.
She said Gustavo Oliveira did not appear to be physically injured but was scared.
“He was very frightened and all he could say is he wanted his mommy,” she said.
Fantroy said police may have had reason to believe that the pair would be in the Albany area because Albany Police knocked on her door at 4:30 a.m. and asked if she knew either the father or the son.
She is glad that the boy is safe and back home.
Nivaldo Oliveira was taken to Albany Medical Center for an evaluation after suffering minor injuries while trying to avoid being arrested, police said.
Nivaldo Oliveira was arraigned in Halfmoon Town Court and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $210,000 cash, $420,000 secured bond or $630,000 unsecured bond.
The Albany and Colonie police departments and the FBI assisted in the case.
