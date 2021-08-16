 Skip to main content
Man accused of taking $2,000 from Greenwich victim's safe
GREENWICH — A Latham man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing $2,000 from a person’s safe.

Morgan T. Petralia, 31, was charged with felony grand larceny. Police said the theft occurred at the victim’s home in Greenwich on April 12.

Petralia was released on an appearance ticket and is due back in Greenwich Town Court on Aug. 19 at 9 a.m.

