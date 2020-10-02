Man accused of sexual assault on Zim Smith Trail charged in Saratoga Springs incident

SARATOGA SPRINGS — A Clifton Park man accused of assaulting a jogger on the Zim Smith Trail was arrested on Thursday for allegedly committing a similar crime in Saratoga Springs.

Police said that on Sept. 23 at about 10 a.m., officers received a report from a 22-year-old female saying she was attacked while walking through the Maplewood Cemetery at the intersection of Weibel Avenue and Louden Road.

The victim said the assailant subjected her to forcible sexual contact. She also had minor injuries but did not require treatment, according to a news release.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 26 arrested Tyler J. Gaston, 26, for allegedly assaulting a jogger on the Zim Smith Trail in Malta and subjecting her to sexual contact by forcible compulsion. He was charged with felony counts of first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree assault.

Investigators from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office were aware of the open case in Saratoga Springs and immediately contacted the Saratoga Springs Police Department.

Gaston was arrested on Thursday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, second-degree assault and a misdemeanor of unlawful imprisonment.

He was arraigned and sent to Saratoga County Jail with bail set at $40,000 cash or $80,000 bond.