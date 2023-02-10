LONG LAKE — A man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a sexual abuse complaint at the Forked Lake Campsite in the summer of 2022.

Brian B. Schidzick, 66, of Indian Lake, was charged with a felony count of first-degree sexual abuse and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child after New York State Police were notified on Aug. 15 of a sexual abuse case.

Police said Schidzick was working as a caretaker at the campgrounds and inappropriately touched children under the age of 11.

Schidzick was arrested, processed and then arraigned at Hamilton County Court. He was taken to Hamilton County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash, 10% of $75,000 partially secured security bond, or $75,000 insurance company bail bond.

He is due back in Hamilton County Court in March.