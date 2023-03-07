A man was arrested Thursday after police said he sold cocaine to an undercover officer in the town of Chester.

Police said in fall of 2022 Michael J. Verlinger, 37, sold cocaine to an officer from the Warren County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Enforcement Unit.

Verlinger was charged with a felony count of third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

He was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket for April 12.