MOREAU — A Moreau man was arrested by state police on Friday after a reported robbery at the Dunkin' Donuts on State Route 9 in Moreau.

Quintin J. Mclean, 25, was charged with third-degree robbery in the and false personation.

Police said on Monday that the robbery took place around noon on Friday and that Mclean fled the location prior to law enforcement’s arrival. The investigation determined Mclean was responsible for the robbery and he was located at a nearby hotel.

Initially, Mclean provided false identifying information and no one was injured during the crime, according to police. There were also no weapons that were displayed.

Mclean was arrested and transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing. He was arraigned at Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.