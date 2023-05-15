SARATOGA — A man was arrested for allegedly threatening another person with a pickaxe during an argument in the town of Saratoga, New York State Police sid.

On Saturday at 5:47 p.m., troopers responded to a multi-family residence in Saratoga for the report of a physical altercation involving a pickaxe. Troopers said that William P. Grewen, 65, of Saratoga, reportedly approached the victim and began swinging a pickaxe multiple times in an attempt to strike them during an argument.

They were separated without anyone being struck with the pickaxe, troopers said. Grewen then left the area before law enforcement arrived.

Grewen was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree menacing and second-degree harassment. He was released with an appearance ticket for the Saratoga Town Court in June.