Man accused of killing Cambridge graduate arraigned in court

TROY — The man accused of killing Cambridge graduate Morgan Bates was arraigned in Rensselaer County Court on Tuesday.

Ian J. Hasselwander, 28, has been indicted on felony counts of second-degree murder and first-degree strangulation. His attorney pleaded not guilty on his behalf.

Hasselwander is accused of strangling Bates with a tie of some sort and stabbing her twice in the neck, according to court documents. Hasselwander then allegedly attempted to bury her body in Cherry Plain State Park.

Bates was reported missing on Feb. 22. State police found her body on Feb. 27 in a secluded area of the park in a foundation hole and covered with logs.

Hasselwander is an ex-boyfriend of Bates.

Chief Assistant District Attorney Matthew Hauf told Judge Jennifer Sober that among the evidence in the case are statements that Hasselwander made to law enforcement and a recording of an interview, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s media partner. There are also wiretap conversations, according to Hauf.

District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly told NewsChannel 13 following the court hearing that the investigation is ongoing. Hasselwander has not confessed and did not lead police to the body.

She said did not say what led authorities to find the body or to charge Hasselwander, but said the investigation included conversations with family members. They are not disclosing more details in order to protect the family.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.