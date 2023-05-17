SARATOGA SPRINGS — A man was arrested on Monday after he was accused of giving marijuana to a minor and forcible touching.

On May 5 at 3:30 p.m., state police received information alleging inappropriate contact between an adult man and a child under the age of 17.

According to police in April, James D. Keister, 62, of Guilderland, reportedly provided a juvenile cannabis while in the town of Milton. It was also alleged that in April, he inappropriately touched a juvenile while in the city of Saratoga Springs.

He was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, forcible touching, and third-degree criminal sale of cannabis.

Keister was arraigned at the Milton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.