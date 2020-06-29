Man accused of damaging truck, trailer

Return to homepage ×
MOREAU — A Granville man was arrested Sunday for allegedly damaging a truck and trailer.
Robert J. Young, 26, is accused of causing over $1,500 worth of damage to the vehicle, which belonged to a Hudson Falls resident, according to State Police.
Young was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
