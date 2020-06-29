You are the owner of this article.
Man accused of damaging truck, trailer
MOREAU — A Granville man was arrested Sunday for allegedly damaging a truck and trailer.

Robert J. Young, 26, is accused of causing over $1,500 worth of damage to the vehicle, which belonged to a Hudson Falls resident, according to State Police.

Young was charged with felony second-degree criminal mischief and was transported to Washington County Jail pending arraignment.

