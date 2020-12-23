Man accused of crashing vehicle into motorcycle, killing former football coach, fit to stand trial

BALLSTON SPA — The Corinth man accused of crashing his vehicle into a group of motorcycles last April, killing the former coach of the Glens Falls Greenjackets and injuring three other people, has been found fit to stand trial.
Dylan K. Vella, 27, was arraigned in Saratoga County Court on Tuesday on several felony counts.
Police said Vella crashed into three motorcycles after fleeing the scene of an alleged rape on April 7.
Paul Hollenbeck, 53, of Corinth, was seriously injured and died from his injuries on April 16.
Police said that before the crash, Vella was coming from the Stewarts Pond Recreation Area parking lot in Hadley, where police said he attempted to rape a woman and forcibly take the cellphone of the victim’s friend as she attempted to photograph him.
Vella then fled the scene in his Ford Escape SUV and crashed into the motorcycles in the village of Corinth, police said.
He last appeared in Saratoga County Court in August, where Judge James Murphy ruled that he was not fit to stand trial because of mental issues. Vella was committed to the Central New York Psychiatric Center to be re-evaluated in one year.
About four months later, he has been deemed competent to stand trial.
Vella is facing two counts of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder and multiple counts of first-degree and second-degree assault.
He also has been charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, reckless driving, first-degree attempted rape, first-degree sexual abuse, two counts of robbery and one count of grand larceny, as well as reckless driving and unlawful possession of marijuana.
Vella was sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail. He is due back in court on Jan. 11 at 2:30 p.m.
Hollenbeck attended Hudson Falls and Queensbury schools and Adirondack Community College. He also was a musician and had a passion for riding motorcycles.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.