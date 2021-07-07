Man accused of assaulting 7-week-old son in court on Thursday; infant remains in intensive care

GLENS FALLS — The Glens Falls man accused of assaulting his 7-week-old son will be in court on Thursday as the infant remains in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tyler M. Zaugg, 19, has been charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault as well as two counts of misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Police said he caused injuries to the child.

Officers responded to an EMS call on Sunday just before 6 p.m. at an apartment at Broad Street Commons at 186 Broad St.

Officers observed that the infant had life-threatening injuries and deemed Zaugg to be the person responsible, police said.

Glens Falls Detective Lt. Seth French said the infant remains in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center. There has not been any change in the baby’s condition.

The boy was born May 10 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Police have not released details of the alleged assault. French said the investigation is continuing and police are working to obtain documents and review information.

Anyone who has information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Glens Falls Police at 518-761-3840.