Man accused causing fatal Northway crash faces more charges

COLONIE — The New Jersey man who police said drove drunk and crashed into the car of a Ballston Spa woman, killing her, is now facing charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and second-degree manslaughter.
Vasu K. Laroiya, 23, of Iselin, is accused of operating a 2021 Tesla Model Y north on the Northway at a high rate of speed in the town of Colonie just before 10 p.m. on May 28. He rear ended a 2018 Honda Civic, which caused it to strike a guide rail on the eastern shoulder and catch fire, police said.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 22-year-old Katryn R. Fisher, was transported to Albany Medical Center, where she died as a result of her injuries.
Laroiya was initially charged with DWI, aggravated vehicular assault and second-degree assault, but the new charges were added on Friday.
He was arraigned in Colonie Town Court and sent back to Albany County Jail without bail.