 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Malta woman to get more prison time for contraband

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — A Malta woman is expected to receive 1 to 2 years in prison for trying to bring drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.

Neshekah S. Mathieson tried to enter the medium-security prison in Fort Ann at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 with a quantity of marijuana, Suboxone and fentanyl, according to state police.

Mathieson was charged with felony counts of first-degree introducing dangerous prison contraband, first-degree introducing prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. She also faces a misdemeanor level prison contraband charge.

Mathieson pleaded guilty on April 8 in Washington County Court to felony fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the charges. She is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Seeking asylum in US: Refugees try their luck via Mexico's border

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News