Malta woman gets 2 years behind bars for trying to bring drugs into prison

FORT ANN — A Malta woman was sentenced recently to 2 years in state prison for trying to bring drugs into the Washington Correctional Facility.

Neshekah S. Mathieson tried to enter the medium-security prison in Fort Ann at about 6 p.m. on Aug. 22 with a quantity of marijuana, Suboxone and fentanyl, according to state police.

Mathieson was charged with felony counts of first-degree introducing dangerous prison contraband, first-degree introducing prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

Mathieson pleaded guilty on April 8 in Washington County Court to felony fifth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the charges and was sentenced last month.