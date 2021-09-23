Malta teen charged with criminally negligent homicide in fatal boat crash

MALTA — A Malta teenager has been charged with criminally negligent homicide in the death of a Ballston Spa man on Saratoga Lake on July 4.

Blake Heflin, 19, of Stony Point Road, is accused of operating the vessel while consuming alcohol and in such a way that caused the death of 20-year-old Ballston Spa resident Ian Gerber.

The incident happened at about 7 p.m. on Independence Day.

The investigation determined that Gerber jumped off Heflin’s Bentley 240 pontoon boat while it was still in motion. He was then struck by the propeller of Heflin’s boat, severing his left arm, according to a news release from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said Heflin turned around to pick up Gerber.

At that point, Gerber was struck by a Sun Runner cabin cruiser operated by Kevin Sawyer, 50, of Stillwater.

The New York State Marine Services Bureau, New York State Park Police, the state police forensic identification unit and biomechanical experts assisted in the investigation.

Heflin was arraigned Thursday in Malta Town Court and released.

Criminally negligent homicide is punishable by up to 4 years in prison.

