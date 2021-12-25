Malta man to get probation for driving boat while drunk, killing man

BALLSTON SPA — A Malta man is expected to receive 3 years of probation after admitting to boating while intoxicated on July 4 on Saratoga Lake and fatally striking a man who was jumping off the boat.

Blake A. Heflin, 20, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Wednesday to misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and boating while intoxicated.

The incident took place just before 7 p.m. An investigation determined that Heflin and other underage youths were at a drinking party hosted by adults in the area of Sandy Bay. The group departed on Heflin’s pontoon boat and traveled south on Saratoga Lake.

Witnesses observed passengers jumping off Heflin’s boat. One of those passengers, 20-year-old Ballston Spa resident Ian Gerber, jumped off the starboard side as it was moving. Heflin turned the boat away from Gerber while he was in the water, which caused the propeller to fatally injure him, according to a news release from Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen.

The investigation also revealed that a second boat in the area may have struck Gerber when he was in the water. The operator of that vessel cooperated in the investigation.

Five passengers on the pontoon boat — all acquaintances of Heflin and Gerber — provided statements claiming that the pontoon was not involved.

The Saratoga County Sheriffs’ Office was assisted in the investigation by state police, boating experts, a forensic pathologist and an outside biomechanical expert. The investigation concluded that Gerber was struck by the pontoon boat and a second boat when he was already in the water.

Heggen said in a news release that the passengers on the pontoon boat provided conflicting information and their statements differed from what they initially told police. The only eyewitnesses to the event refused to cooperate with the investigation.

She said that the case presented a unique set of circumstances that made prosecution extremely difficult and that her office cannot force these people to tell the truth.

The ultimate goal was for Heflin to admit responsibility, Heggen said.

“This incident was entirely avoidable had defendant Heflin and those around him made better choices that day. This tragedy would not have occurred if the defendant had not been drinking and had the parents of individuals in the water intervened. Defendant’s choice to consume alcohol while underage and to operate his boat while in an intoxicated condition, ultimately led to the tragic death of Mr. Gerber.

Heflin will be sentenced on March 23. In addition to probation, his boat operating privileges will be revoked for at least one year.

