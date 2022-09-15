Malta man, shot by police in June, faces felony charges

BALLSTON — A Malta man who a state trooper shot in June after allegedly threatening police with a gun has been arrested.

Joseph W. Mrozek, 27, is facing felony counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment and menacing a police officer.

The charges stem from an incident that began on June 11. State police responded to a Ballston residence at about 7 p.m. for a report of a man who discharged a shotgun in a field near a residence and made suicidal statements to an occupant of the residence.

Police located the suspect, later identified as Mrozek, outside his residence a short time later, and he immediately fled inside, according to a news release. During the overnight hours, troopers attempted to get him to surrender peacefully with the assistance of New York State Police crisis negotiators. Attempts were unsuccessful.

Just before 7 a.m., members of the Special Operations Response Team approached the residence and attempted to get Mrozek to surrender. He then exited the residence brandishing a shotgun, police said. Police directed him to drop the gun and when Mrozek disregarded the order, a member of the response team fired one round from their duty weapon, striking him in the chest.

Mrozek was transported by Ballston Lake EMS to Albany Medical Center for treatment.

Mrozek surrendered himself to state police on Thursday. He was arraigned in the Clifton Park Town Court, where he was released on his own recognizance.