Malta man gets 3 years of probation in fatal boat crash

A Malta man was sentenced on Thursday to 3 years of probation for boating while intoxicated last summer on Saratoga Lake and fatally striking with a propeller a man who was jumping off the boat.

Blake A. Heflin, 20, had pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Dec. 23 to misdemeanor charges of third-degree assault and boating while intoxicated.

The incident took place at about 7 p.m. on July 4. A police investigation determined that Heflin and other underage youths were at a drinking party hosted by adults in the area of Sandy Bay. The group departed on Heflin’s pontoon boat and traveled south on Saratoga Lake.

Witnesses observed passengers jumping off Heflin’s boat. One of those passengers, 20-year-old Ballston Spa resident Ian Gerber, jumped off the starboard side as it was moving. Heflin turned the boat away from Gerber while he was in the water, which caused the propeller to fatally injure him, authorities said.

Police said a second boat in the area also may have struck Gerber. The operator of the vessel cooperated in the investigation.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen extended her sympathies to the Gerber family and hoped that the sentence would bring some closure.

“The victim’s family showed remarkable courage today standing before the court, facing the young man who is responsible for their son’s death, and wholeheartedly forgiving him for the poor choices he made. The family ultimately chose compassion and forgiveness over anger and retribution,” she said in a news release.

Heggen had said previously that the case was extremely difficult to prosecute because the passengers on the pontoon boat provided conflicting information and their statements differed from what they initially told police. The only eyewitnesses to the event refused to cooperate.

She said the goal was for Heflin to admit responsibility.

Heggen also thanked the work of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, which was assisted in the investigation by New York State Police, New York State Park Police and the state Division of Marine Services.

“Had it not been for the diligence of our law enforcement partners who acted quickly, collaboratively and efficiently from the outset, the circumstances of Ian Gerber’s death may never have been fully revealed,” she said in a news release.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant District Attorney Shawn Lescault with the assistance of investigators Michael Hoenig and Mark Sauter and Crime Victim Specialist Nicole Lichva.

Heflin was represented by attorneys Matt Chauvin and Marc Pallozzi.