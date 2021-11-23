Malta man facing charges in three towns

WILTON — A Malta man was arrested on Friday for crimes including the alleged theft of a vehicle.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a larceny complaint at the town of Wilton on Nov. 11 at about 3:45 p.m. As a result of the investigation, 43-year-old Timothy A. Martin was charged with misdemeanor counts of petit larceny and second-degree criminal contempt, according to a news release.

Police determined that Martin had outstanding warrants from both Moreau and Saratoga.

In Moreau, Martin is facing charges of felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanors of third-degree assault, second-degree unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree criminal mischief for an alleged crime that took place in October, police said.

He is also facing a fourth-degree grand larceny charge for allegedly stealing a vehicle from a residence in the town of Saratoga in July.

Martin was arraigned in Northumberland Town Court and sent without bail to Saratoga County Jail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.