WILTON — A Malta man is accused of stealing water heaters from the Lowe's in Wilton.

Police charged Anthony L. Porcaro, 36, on May 17 with felony third-degree grand larceny.

On May 9 at about 1:35 p.m., police were contacted by the Lowe's in Wilton, reporting a past theft.

The investigation determined that on April 29, Porcaro reportedly entered the store numerous times, subsequently stealing multiple water heaters valued at over $3,000.

Porcaro was arrested and processed at the state police station in Wilton. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance.