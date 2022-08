MALTA — A Malta man is accused of possessing and selling quantities of methamphetamine throughout Saratoga County.

Shawn M. Finn, 35, was charged on Aug. 11 with two counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release.

He was arraigned in Malta Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail.

The arrest followed a lengthy investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.