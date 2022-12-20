Malta man accused of having untaxed cigarettes

MALTA — A Hudson Falls man was arrested on Dec. 15 after police said they discovered untaxed cigarettes in his vehicle following a crash.

State police responded to Route 67 at its intersection with the Northway southbound ramp for a report a two-car crash. One of the drivers was identified as 70-year-old Keith C. Schultz. The investigation discovered an active warrant for Schultz’s arrest issued by Kingsbury Town Court as well as several boxes of untaxed cigarettes.

Schultz was charged with a felony counts of fourth-degree criminal tax fraud and a cigarette and possession of unstamped cigarettes.

He was taken to Washington County Jail for the outstanding warrant. He was released on his own recognizance the following day, arraigned on the charges related to the cigarettes and released. He is due back in Malta Town Court at a later date.