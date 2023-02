MALTA — A Malta contractor was sentenced in Saratoga County Court on Feb. 22 to 2 months in jail for taking money for a job and not completing the work.

Police said Justin D. Traver, 33, received a $7,900 deposit for work as a contractor in August 2020 and did not perform the work.

Traver was using the company name JT Concrete at the time of the incident.

He was arrested in January 2022.

Traver pleaded guilty in October to felony third-degree grand larceny. He also received 5 years of probation.