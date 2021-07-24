 Skip to main content
Malone man receives 5 years of probation for marijuana possession
Malone man receives 5 years of probation for marijuana possession

QUEENSBURY — A Franklin County man was sentenced to probation after being arrested in November on marijuana possession.

Mark C. Holmes Jr., 21, of Malone, was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on the Northway at about 11:45 a.m. in Lake George on Nov. 19. Police observed signs of drug use and a search of the vehicle found three black duffel bags containing about 150 pounds of marijuana.

Holmes pleaded guilty to first-degree attempted criminal possession of marijuana and was sentenced in Warren County Court on Wednesday to 5 years of probation.

