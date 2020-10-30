Louisiana man gets conditional discharge in gun case

QUEENSBURY — A retired police officer from Louisiana was sentenced to a one-year conditional discharge for firing off at least two gunshots to scare off a man trying to get into his former home in Thurman back in 2018.

David L. Hunter, 62, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2018, for firing two or three shots in the ground as warning shots during an argument with Marcin J. Kosz at the Northwoods Lodge on Bear Pond Road.

Kosz’s family used to own the lodge and Hunter was hired by the new owners to serve as caretaker for the property and he had been living there.

Police said Hunter did not have a valid permit in New York for the gun and it had its serial number removed.

In addition, investigators said that use of deadly physical force was not justified in this situation.

Hunter was charged with two felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing, according to police.

He was sentenced to disorderly conduct. If he stays out of trouble, he will not have to serve jail time.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.