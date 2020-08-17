Long Island pair faces drug charges after traffic stop in Fort Ann

FORT ANN — Two Long Island residents were arrested Saturday on drug charges following a traffic stop.

State Police stopped a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Tara L. Cisler on Route 4 at about 9:30 a.m., after a trooper observed a series of traffic violations. When interviewed, Cisler displayed signs of drug use and a trooper searched the vehicle. Cisler allegedly had numerous pills of Alprazolam, which is used to treat panic and anxiety disorders, according to police.

She also was also found in possession of Buprenorphine, which is used to treat opioid addiction, and straws containing cocaine residue, police said.

She was charged with three counts of misdemeanor seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Her passenger, 25-year-old Robert Cisler, allegedly had 16 grams of crack cocaine in his possession along with 37 grams of marijuana, Oxycodone and numerous pills of the anti-anxiety medications Xanax and Alprazolam.

He was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotics, as well as misdemeanors of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia-packaging, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales and seven counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Tara Cisler was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Fort Ann Town Court on Sept. 2. Robert Cisler was transported to Washington County Jail to await arraignment.

