Long Island man pleads guilty to drug charges

FORT ANN — A Long Island man was sentenced to 2 years in state prison as part of a plea agreement stemming from a drug arrest last year.

Police found Robert Cisler in possession of 16 grams of crack cocaine, 37 grams of marijuana, oxycodone and numerous pills of the anti-anxiety medication Xanax and Alprazolam during a traffic stop along Route 4 last August.

Cisler faced numerous charges as a result of the incident, including felony criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotics.

He was also charged with numerous misdemeanors, including second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia-packaging, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales and seven counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In addition to the 2-year prison sentence, Cisler faces 2 years of post release supervision.