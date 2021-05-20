Long Island man gets 2 years in prison for possessing drugs during traffic stop

FORT EDWARD — A Long Island man was sentenced to 2 years in prison for possessing drugs during a traffic stop last August.

Robert Cisler was a passenger in a vehicle stopped on Aug. 15 on Route 4 after a trooper observed traffic violations. Cisler had 16 grams of crack cocaine in his possession, along with 37 grams of marijuana, Oxycodone and numerous pills of the anti-anxiety medications Xanax and Alprazolam.

Cisler was charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance-narcotics, as well as misdemeanors of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia-packaging, second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia-scales and seven counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on May 14 to a single count of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in satisfaction of the charges.

