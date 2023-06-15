Nine local residents were among the 238 new state troopers that graduated on Wednesday from the New York State Police Academy.

The graduation for the 212th class was held at the Empire State Plaza Convention Center in Albany.

The new graduates increase the state police ranks to 4,781 sworn members.

“In a world where their mission has grown more challenging and complex, I commend these 238 women and men for dedicating themselves to public service, and their commitment to protecting the people of New York,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “The members of the New York State Police put their lives on the line each day to keep the rest of us safe, and on behalf of all New Yorkers, I want to thank the graduates for their hard work and perseverance — and welcome them to the long gray line.”

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Steven A. Nigrelli said the graduates completed six months of “hard work, determination and unwavering commitment.”

“I am honored to congratulate our new members and welcome them to the most prestigious and well-respected law enforcement agency in the nation,” he said in a news release.

Here are the local graduates, who are assigned to Capital Region Troop G, and their hometowns:

Kevin Bouyea, Queensbury

Matthew Flynn, Saratoga Springs,

Kianna Gutenmann, Ballston Spa

Steven Kadnar, Gansevoort

Tyler Mello, Queensbury

Sean Moore, Gansevoort,

Lucas Ross, Queensbury

Anthony Villano, Corinth

Also, graduate Daniel Morrison, of Ticonderoga, is assigned to Troop B covering the North Country.