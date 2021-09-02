Limo operator to receive probation for deadly Schoharie crash

The National Transportation Safety Board concluded that Hussain had sought to evade state safety measures and knowingly kept an unsafe vehicle on the road.

A Times Union investigation found that Prestige Limo evaded state regulations by getting the vehicle inspected at stations licensed by the Department of Motor Vehicles. It was supposed to be inspected by the Department of Transportation — like school buses are inspected.

The limousine in question was inspected in May 2018 by Mavis Discount Tire Shop in Saratoga Springs and by Wilton Truck Center in July 2016.

The NTSB report said none of the passengers were wearing seat belts at the time because they were not accessible. Officials believe that some of the passengers may have survived had they been wearing seat belts.

The crash prompted changes including a new state law requiring passengers have access to seat belts in stretch limousines.

One of the victims was Amanda Halse, of Fort Ann, who was a 2010 graduate of Fort Ann Central School.

Halse was an artist who had careers working in a bakery and as a landscaper. She was working as a waitress, while developing a garden and creating art in her free time, according to a Post-Star article.

