LAKE LUZERNE — The Rockwell Falls Library, where a Drag Queen Story Hour was set to take place before being postponed, received a bomb threat last week.

Trooper Stephanie O’Neil, New York State Police spokeswoman, said that police responded to the library at about 10:10 a.m. on April 17 after the New York State Intelligence Center found a bomb threat posted on the internet.

The library was closed at the time of the call. A K-9 unit inspected the building and did not find any explosive material or unusual activity, according to police.

O’Neil said she did not have any additional information about the type of threat or where it was posted. The investigation has been closed. No arrests have been reported.

The incident was not publicized through a news release, but there was an item in the state police public information blotter listed as "Bomb Threat” in Lake Luzerne.

The library found itself at the center of controversy when it announced on its Facebook page on April 8 that it was going to have the Drag Queen Story Hour with Scarlet Sagamore on Saturday, April 15. A large crowd attended the library board’s meeting on April 11, with many asking the library to cancel the event. Speakers expressed concern that children would be “groomed” to question their sexuality. Other speakers defended the event, saying it had nothing to do with sexuality and was aimed at encouraging creativity and expression.

Planned drag queen story hour at Lake Luzerne library sparks debate The Rockwell Falls Public Library announced that it will host its first ever Drag Queen Story Hour Saturday, but the event has received a mixture of support and disgust from residents.

Library Director Courtney Keir said at that time she would review the request with board and staff and make a decision before the event was scheduled to take place. The library on April 13 said it was postponing the event to conduct more research and would make a decision no later than June 1.

When contacted via phone and email about the threat and the future of that event, Keir said: “You are welcome to attend any or our board meetings. We have the next one listed on our website banner. Board meetings are usually a great place to get information on any decisions.”

In response to a follow-up email, Keir said she did not have any information about the threat.

The next meeting is May 18 at 6:30 p.m.