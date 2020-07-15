Lawyers seeking to set aside Decker fraud conviction

QUEENSBURY — The attorney for the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition argued Wednesday for dismissal of his client’s conviction in March on fraud charges.

David Decker, 69, was convicted on March 28 on grand larceny and tax evasion charges following a four-week trial in Warren County Court. He was arrested in March 2017 on allegations he stole more than $400,000 in state and federal funds that were allocated for more than a dozen environmental projects around Lake George.

Decker was accused of diverting some of the payments to a shell company that he created, which did not provide any services or materials.

He is facing between 5 and 15 years in prison.

Decker was scheduled to be sentenced on June 11, but that has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No new date has been set.

Decker is free pending sentencing.

Attorney Karl Sleight had filed a motion to set aside the verdict. A hearing was held virtually on Wednesday.

Sleight outlined his main arguments in an email. He argued that prosecutors failed to prove that Decker had criminal intent to sustain the verdict.