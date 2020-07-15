Lawyers seeking to set aside Decker fraud conviction

QUEENSBURY — The attorney for the former director of the Lake George Watershed Coalition argued Wednesday for dismissal of his client’s conviction in March on fraud charges.
David Decker, 69, was convicted on March 28 on grand larceny and tax evasion charges following a four-week trial in Warren County Court. He was arrested in March 2017 on allegations he stole more than $400,000 in state and federal funds that were allocated for more than a dozen environmental projects around Lake George.
Decker was accused of diverting some of the payments to a shell company that he created, which did not provide any services or materials.
He is facing between 5 and 15 years in prison.
Decker was scheduled to be sentenced on June 11, but that has been postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No new date has been set.
Decker is free pending sentencing.
Attorney Karl Sleight had filed a motion to set aside the verdict. A hearing was held virtually on Wednesday.
Sleight outlined his main arguments in an email. He argued that prosecutors failed to prove that Decker had criminal intent to sustain the verdict.
Sleight also claimed that prosecutors changed the theory of their case. After more than three years of arguing that Decker allegedly falsified tax returns to avoid paying taxes, they abandoned that theory in the middle of the case and argued that any mistake or omission on tax returns is a crime.
The month before trial, prosecutors dropped criminal tax fraud charges and a grand larceny count related to false tax returns filed because they said they were trying to streamline the case, which could be confusing to a jury.
Prosecutors alleged that Decker did not claim the money he is accused of stealing on his taxes.
In addition, Sleight claims that Decker was prevented from examining the issue of police misconduct.
Sleight has alleged that the charges were politically motivated, as Queensbury Supervisor John Strough was being challenged for re-election by Rachel Seeber, whose husband was then-Warren County Sheriff’s Investigator Kevin Conine. Sleight alleges that the Watershed Coalition was being used to harm Strough.
However, prosecutors have said that the investigation began before the supervisor election.
Other errors, according to Sleight, involved exclusion of evidence showing Decker was not guilty and faulty instructions given to the jury that provided what Sleight alleged was an inaccurate impression of the law.
Sleight said Judge John Hall took the motion under advisement and said he would render decision in two weeks.
“Mr. Decker is armed with very potent legal arguments that we have brought to the court's attention. At some point in the future when all the dust settles in this case, we are confident that Mr. Decker will be vindicated,” Sleight said.
Regarding the case, Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone would only say: “my office previously filed opposition papers and today we presented oral arguments to the court. I look forward to receiving the court’s decision and proceeding to sentencing.”
Motions to dismiss are rarely successful in the trial court. The next step would be an appeals court.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.