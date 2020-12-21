Lawyer seeks permission for client on probation to use medical marijuana for pain; DA's office objects

QUEENSBURY — A Warrensburg man on probation for criminal mischief wants permission to use medical marijuana to relieve chronic pain.
Julie Garcia, attorney for Justin Dunning, filed a motion in Warren County Court asking that her client be allowed to use the drug. A hearing in the case was held on Nov. 27 and Judge John Hall took it under advisement.
Dunning is on interim probation after pleading guilty in Warren County Court in August to felony third-degree criminal mischief. Dunning admitted to breaking a decorative granite bench in front of the Warren County Municipal Center into three pieces after he was booked on a driving while intoxicated arrest. The bench was put in front of the center to honor a former county employee and it cost more than $250 to repair.
Dunning was placed on interim probation for a year and is due to be sentenced in August 2021.
Garcia wrote in her motion that her client had surgery in March 2019 to relieve pain because of a herniated disk. She said Dunning would prefer to avoid using narcotics to treat the pain “for fear of the host of negative consequences associated with extended narcotic use, as well as the prevalence of opioid addiction in this county and the country as a whole.”
Garcia said in a follow-up interview that medical marijuana is a safer option than opioids.
“I would think with the number of people that have died in our country for more than a decade now, that people in law enforcement and government would understand the benefit of medical marijuana,” she said.
Garcia said other counties have allowed people on probation to use medical marijuana.
Amanda Dunham, Dunning’s primary care provider, said Dunning came to her seeking treatment. He has had surgery, physical therapy and steroid injections. However, nothing has relieved the chronic pain and muscle spasms, which have interfered with his quality of life. Chronic pain is a condition that can be treated with medical marijuana, Dunham said.
She said Dunning wanted to avoid the use of opioids to treat pain, which Dunham fully supports given the opioid crisis.
Dunham issued him a patient certification for the medical marijuana program.
Dunning called her back about a month later asking if she could write a note for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.
“They don’t want him to use it because he’s on probation, which is frustrating because I felt like had I prescribed Oxycodone, they would have no problem with that,” she said.
Dunham said that most of the opioid overdoes in 2018 and 2019 involved pain medication and often did not have heroin as a component.
“It’s just a safer option for this client and he does meet the New York state criteria. That’s why he was certified,” she said.
“It seems like the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision is trying to dictate what the right medical care is for the client,” she added.
District Attorney Jason Carusone said he hesitated to discuss any person’s individual circumstances but said these matters are reviewed by judges, probation officers and the defendants on a case-by-case basis that considers the person’s medical needs.
Assistant District Attorney Robert McCarty wrote in his motion opposing Garcia’s request that as part of his probation conditions, Dunning is required to refrain from violating any federal state or local law. McCarty said marijuana remains a Schedule I drug that is prohibited by the federal government and possession of the substance by the defendant is a violation of federal law.
In addition, McCarty wrote in his motion that Dunning is not currently being prescribed marijuana.
Dunham provided a patient certificate and registration identification card.
But that does not allow the person to purchase marijuana on his own, McCarty wrote. Rather, he needs a prescription from the appropriate medical provider. He said Dunning’s request should be considered moot until such time when he has a prescription.
McCarty also said there is no specific provision in Penal Law dealing with the use of medical marijuana, but the court can direct the defendants to participate in drug treatment programs.
“Permitting the defendant to use marijuana is also inconsistent with the ultimate goals of probation, which are to assist defendants in a law-abiding and drug-free life,” he stated.
He said that it does not appear that Dunning has engaged in methods other than narcotics and self-medication to reduce his pain.
“In order to further the ultimate goals of this defendant, it would appear prudent of this court to direct defendant to seek alternate means of treatment first,” McCarty stated.
Judge Hall plans to issue a ruling before he retires from his position at the end of the month.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
