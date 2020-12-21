Lawyer seeks permission for client on probation to use medical marijuana for pain; DA's office objects

“I would think with the number of people that have died in our country for more than a decade now, that people in law enforcement and government would understand the benefit of medical marijuana,” she said.

Garcia said other counties have allowed people on probation to use medical marijuana.

Amanda Dunham, Dunning’s primary care provider, said Dunning came to her seeking treatment. He has had surgery, physical therapy and steroid injections. However, nothing has relieved the chronic pain and muscle spasms, which have interfered with his quality of life. Chronic pain is a condition that can be treated with medical marijuana, Dunham said.

She said Dunning wanted to avoid the use of opioids to treat pain, which Dunham fully supports given the opioid crisis.

Dunham issued him a patient certification for the medical marijuana program.

Dunning called her back about a month later asking if she could write a note for the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

“They don’t want him to use it because he’s on probation, which is frustrating because I felt like had I prescribed Oxycodone, they would have no problem with that,” she said.