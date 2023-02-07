Sheriff's offices from Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are joining forces with other entities statewide for the "STOP-DWI Super Bowl" awareness program.

The Special Traffic Options Program for Driving While Impaired (STOP-DWI) program was created by the state Legislature in 1981. Its goal is to ramp up DWI prevention actions during events that traditionally show increased numbers of offenses. The program is completely funded through fines collected from convicted drunken drivers.

"The Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event and Super Bowl weekend is historically a deadly period for impaired driving. In a combined effort to bring awareness to the dangers of impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives law enforcement officers across New York state and STOP-DWI programs will be participating in special engagement efforts," said a press release from the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office of Public Safety.

Beginning Friday and running through Monday, law enforcement officials will conduct public education and prevention programs, as well as increased sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols throughout their coverage areas.

“Drunk and drugged driving is completely and totally preventable. A little advanced planning is all it takes," Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said. "If you’re going to drink or use drugs at all, have a sober ride ready. No excuses."

For more information about the STOP-DWI program, visit www.stopdwi.org, or download the "Have a Plan" app to locate safe transportation while impaired.