Lake Luzerne woman charged with burglary

LAKE LUZERNE — A local woman was arrested on Saturday because, police said, she illegally entered a residence last August.

Michelle M. Anderson, 48, is accused of entering the home and damaging the inside and outside of the building.

The damage included multiple smashed windows, light fixtures torn from the ceiling, holes in the walls, doors kicked in, damage to the siding, damage to a screened-in porch and more, according to a news release from state police.

Anderson was arrested after an investigation in which her DNA was found at the scene. She was charged with felony second-degree burglary.

Anderson was arraigned in Lake Luzerne Town Court and released to the supervision of probation.

