Lake Luzerne man sentenced to 6 months in jail in child sex abuse case

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man was sentenced to 6 months in jail after admitting to having sexual contact with a minor.
Michael McGrath, 60, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Nov. 3 to felony first-degree sexual abuse.
McGrath was arrested on February following a joint investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Child Protective Services. Police determined that McGrath had sexual contact with a juvenile in 2018.
He was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
