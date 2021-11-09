 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Luzerne man sentenced to 6 months in jail in child sex abuse case

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man was sentenced to 6 months in jail after admitting to having sexual contact with a minor.

Michael McGrath, 60, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Nov. 3 to felony first-degree sexual abuse.

McGrath was arrested on February following a joint investigation by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Washington County Child Protective Services. Police determined that McGrath had sexual contact with a juvenile in 2018.

He was also sentenced to 10 years of probation.

Michael McGrath

McGrath 

 Provided photo
0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Rittenhouse was 'pale' after shootings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News