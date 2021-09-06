 Skip to main content
Lake Luzerne man sentenced to 5 years of probation for driving drunk, crashing car
Brett Johnson

Johnson

 Courtesy photo

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man has been sentenced to probation for driving while intoxicated and crashing his car last year.

Brett Johnson, 50, was arrested on Jan. 28, 2020, after police said he drove his car off Route 9 and crashed into a light pole in the parking lot of the Adirondack Gun Range. Johnson was not hurt.

Police determined that Johnson was driving while intoxicated. He later submitted to a chemical test that showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.08.

Johnson was charged with felony DWI, because he has a prior conviction.

He pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Wednesday and was sentenced to 5 years of probation. He also must pay a $1,000 fine and his license was revoked.

