Lake Luzerne man gets probation in gun case
Lake Luzerne man gets probation in gun case

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man has been sentenced to 3 years of probation for possessing an illegal semiautomatic rifle.

Jesse E. Ettinger, 27, was arrested on Oct. 19, 2019 for having a rifle with a 30-round magazine, pistol grip and other unspecified features that made it illegal under state law.

He was found with the weapon when police were called to a home on Route 9N for a report of a disturbance. He did not threaten anyone with the gun, but it was in the residence.

He was sentenced in January 2020 to interim probation. If he did well, he would be allowed to plead guilty to a reduced charge. Ettinger pleaded guilty on Dec. 16 to misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

