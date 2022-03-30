Lake Luzerne man faces weapon and drug charges

QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne man is facing weapon and drug charges.

At about 9 a.m. on Tuesday, state police responded to a report of harassment that occurred in Queensbury. Ricardo M. Bryan, 29, is accused of threatening the victim via phone call and video message.

Troopers located Bryan at the Days Inn in Queensbury and arrested him, police said. They found a digital scale with cocaine residue and a loaded handgun in his hotel room.

Bryan was charged with felony second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanors of second-degree aggravated harassment, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned in Queensbury Town Court and sent without bail to Warren County Jail. He is due back in court at a later date.

