Lake Luzerne man charged with grand larceny

LAKE LUZERNE — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested by state police on Friday on a felony fourth-degree grand larceny charge.

Michael D. Riley, 19, of Lake Luzerne, is suspected of grand larceny after a report to state police during the late evening of Nov. 21. The complaint stated "a debit card was used without permission," according to a state police news release.

The investigation determined Riley used a debit card named to another person, spending over $1,500 without the other person's consent, police said.

Riley was arrested and processed at the state police station in Queensbury. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lake Luzerne Town Court, and released.