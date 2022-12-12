 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lake Luzerne man charged with grand larceny

  • 0

LAKE LUZERNE — A Lake Luzerne man was arrested by state police on Friday on a felony fourth-degree grand larceny charge.

Michael D. Riley, 19, of Lake Luzerne, is suspected of grand larceny after a report to state police during the late evening of Nov. 21. The complaint stated "a debit card was used without permission," according to a state police news release. 

The investigation determined Riley used a debit card named to another person, spending over $1,500 without the other person's consent, police said.

Riley was arrested and processed at the state police station in Queensbury. He was issued an appearance ticket returnable to Lake Luzerne Town Court, and released. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pet rat saves owner's life after removing lit cigarette from lap

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News